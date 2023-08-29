Candice Gray from Clermont often visits Lake Louisa State Park to watch the stunning sunsets and here’s one she captured recently. “I was at the beach in the park waiting for the sunset when the sky turned pink and purple, so I snapped this picture,” Candice said. “I’m so glad that I did – it’s my favorite time of the evening when the colors come out like this!”
If you’d like to see your photograph in an upcoming issue of the Clermont News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities, and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to news@ClermontNewsLeader.com