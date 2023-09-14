Clermont, FL (34711)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 89F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.