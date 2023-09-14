"It's never a bad day to sail in Clermont!” says Cheryl Chaplin who caught this stunning shot of a sail boat on Lake Minneola while relaxing at the Clermont boat house.
If you’d like to see your photograph in an upcoming issue of the Clermont News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities, and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to news@ClermontNewsLeader.com