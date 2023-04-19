Tom Dellapena recently shared this image from south Lake Apopka of an eaglet that’s about 11 or 12 weeks old making one of its first flights.
“They will usually stay around the nest from between one to three months, and after five years they will be fully mature and ready to raise their own offspring,” he wrote.
If you’d like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of the Clermont News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to News@ClermontNewsLeader.com.