Long time Clermont resident Cheryl Chaplin took this picture of the S Lake Trail Bridge on 12th Street, Clermont as it passes over Lake Minneola.
“I see the beauty of our lovely Clermont everywhere. Whether boating or walking the trail, this is a peaceful spot to enjoy,” Cheryl said.
If you’d like to see your photograph in an upcoming issue of the Clermont News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to news@ClermontNewsLeader.com