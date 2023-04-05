A lakeside view
Lynne Vincent, of Montverde, recently shared this photo of a walkway at Truskett Park in Montverde that leads to the shoreline Lake Apopka.
Lynne Vincent, of Montverde, recently shared this photo of a walkway at Truskett Park in Montverde that leads to the shoreline Lake Apopka.
“Beautiful area, unspoiled. Great for watching water birds and spotting alligators from the safety of the gazebo. Very peaceful,” she writes.
Thanks for sharing, Lynne!
If you’d like to see your photo in an upcoming issue of the Clermont News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to News@ClermontNewsLeader.com.