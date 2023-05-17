Clermont resident Chris Porter sent in this gorgeous photograph he took of Lake Louisa one summer’s evening.
“There are few things I appreciate more than a beer by the lake after a hard day’s work,” he said. “The sunsets are spectacular! I feel so fortunate to call this place my home and to enjoy a beer while admiring the view.”
If you’d like to see your photograph in an upcoming issue of the Clermont News Leader, send us your favorite (high resolution) photo of what you love about Lake County’s people, places, events, activities and nature, and you may see your photograph in print.
Email the photo, along with a brief description and your name and residential address, to news@ClermontNewsLeader.com