The South Lake Men’s Golf League has openings for golfers who enjoy a friendly round of competitive golf and are dedicated to playing once a week.
Members play every Thursday morning at courses in Clermont and the surrounding area.
Golfers of any skill-level are welcome to join with, handicaps established after three rounds. There are weekly prizes and members get to play at some of South Lake County’s best courses.
For more details contact the SLMGL Coordinator Rick Houck at debrickjr@comcast.net or call 240-461-3808. You can also check out the South Lake Men’s Golf League website: https://slmgl.golfleague.net/.