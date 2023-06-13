Residents in Groveland are invited to a public meeting to learn about project plans for State Road (S.R.) 50 from Villa City Road (County Road (C.R.) 565) to Brown Street.
The meeting is being held by the Florida Department of Transportation on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of this project is to realign S.R. 50 just north of downtown Groveland.
The Department is offering multiple ways for the community to participate in the meeting. All participants, regardless of platform they choose, will participate in the same live meeting.
Virtual Option: Interested persons may join the Virtual Public Meeting (VPM) from a computer, tablet, or mobile device. For this option, advance registration is required by visiting attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5456058602415130461. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting online.
Phone Option (Listen Only): Participants may join the meeting in listen-only mode by dialing 1-866-901-6455 and entering the passcode 255-801-056 when prompted.
In-Person Open House Option: Participants may attend in person by going to E.L. Puryear Building at 242 S. Lake Ave., Groveland, FL 34726 anytime to view a looping presentation and project displays, speak with project team members, and submit comments or questions.
All meeting materials, including the presentation, will be available on the project website at www.cflroads.com/project/427056-1 prior to the meeting. Persons wishing to express their concerns relative to FDOT compliance with Title VI may do so by contacting Melissa McKinney, FDOT District Five Title VI Coordinator, at Melissa.McKinney@dot.state.fl.us.