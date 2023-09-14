Get your golf clubs out and your teams together for a great cause this September.
The much anticipated Puttin’ Fore Paws Golf Tournament to support The Animal League is being held September 23 at The Plantation Golf Club in Leesburg, Florida.
This annual event aims to raise awareness and funds for life saving efforts of The Animal League, ensuring that the animals rescued receive the care and love they deserve.
Every swing, every donation, and every act of kindness counts. The Animal League wants to thank all the individuals and companies that signed up for the tournament and signed up to be a sponsor including Logan Bowyer & McCullough, Professional Wireless, State Farm, All Care Animal Hospital, Stacy Cooper, Stephanie Walter Promotions, Pet Suites of America, Bacchus Vino Etcetera, Hurri-K-9 Dog Training, Frosted Memories, and StretchLab.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available, catering to all budgets and commitment levels starting at $150 and go up to $2,500. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or registering for the tournament, please visit theanimalleague.org/puttinforepaws.
Tickets are also still available – the price per person is $85 (pay in advance), $100 day of event (includes golf & lunch). The event’s most talked about item is back this year - the Super Ticket at $120 (pay in advance), $135 day of event (includes golf, lunch, Putting Contest, 3 Mulligans & 5 Raffle Prize Tickets). Even if you don’t feel up to golfing – you can come have lunch for $25 a person! Please visit theanimalleague.org/puttinforepaws to pay via debit/credit card online.
The Animal League (formerly South Lake Animal League) is a 501©3 founded in 1988. The mission of The Animal League is to enhance the lives of animals and people in our communities through education, awareness, adoption and compassion. For more information, visit www.theanimalleague.org