A Clermont school has joined together with a local business on an ambitious project aimed at encouraging kids to read.
Imagine South Lake Charter School and The Hauff Company, a Groveland general contractor, have transformed two school buses into mobile libraries, one for elementary pupils and one for middle school kids.
The exciting Literary Bus project has been years in the making but thanks to today’s PTO, school leadership and The Hauff Company, the dream to provide an innovative facility to make reading fun for kids, has finally come true.
The Hauff Company owner Jeremy Hauff, whose children attend Imagine South Lake Charter School, was happy to collaborate on such an exciting initiative.
“The Library Bus project is testament to our commitment to education and community involvement,” said Hauff.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with the school and contribute to the development of this extraordinary initiative that will inspire a love for reading among students for years to come.”
The two ordinary school buses have been converted into mobile, state-of-the-art libraries to capture the imagination and spark the creativity for the students. Funds to pay for the extensive work were raised by the school and local community.
“The PTO and school team were determined to establish an inviting space for the Warriors, fostering curiosity and nurturing a culture of reading throughout the campus,” said Imagine South lake Charter principal Jennifer Wesner.
To learn more about South Lake Imagine School, go to www.imaginesouthlake.org