Clermont is hosting its annual Red, White and Boom July 4 event featuring a host of bands and singers including Finesse, Solid State and The Crew with host Rod-Z.
There will be a fun pie-eating contest and a kids’ Little Fire Cracker costume competition.
With a dress code of red, white and blue, the fun starts at Waterfront Park, Clermont, from 7-10pm, with fireworks at 9.15pm.
The city council will also be providing shuttle buses in anticipation of the 8,000 people who are expected to celebrate July 4 in Clermont.
Shuttle buses will offer free rides from the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Palatlakaha Park, 1250 12th Street, Lake Hiawatha Preserve, 450 12th Street and West Park 1215 Lake Minneola Drive.
The last shuttle leaves Waterfront Park at 11pm.
For more information, please visit www.clermontfl.gov.