Scholarship chairman Carol Spaldi, left, and committee member Caroline Golay are ready to receive applications for a $1,500 scholarship. Courtesy Clermont Woman’s Club.

The Clermont Woman’s Club is offering a $1,500 scholarship to a female student who displays academic skills, leadership qualities and participation in school and community.   

Deadline is looming, though: Submissions must be received by April 10.

