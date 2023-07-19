Charities Across South Lake recently kicked off their annual Back-to-School backpack and school supplies drive.
This year’s goal is to award at least 700 backpacks filled with valuable school supplies including notebooks, paper, crayons, pencils, erasers, glue sticks, scissors and more to needy kids.
Since 2020, CASL has given away more than 3,000 free student backpacks to ensure that every child in the community can start the new school year with fresh supplies.
Kay Simpson, who is a member of the Back-to-School Supply Committee, said: “We are here to again help, support and encourage our South Lake kids as well as to help the families within our community.”
Charities Across South Lake was founded as a 501 (c) (3) charity during the pandemic to help families provide school supplies and gifts during the Holiday Season for their children.
Since then, CASL has worked with more than 30 non-profits in the area to ensure that families are taken care of during the busiest times of the year.
Sponsorship and donation pledges are still needed for this school year.
Please visit www.AcrossSouthLake.org for more information on how to obtain a backpack and how to donate.