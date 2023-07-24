The Lake County’s Sheriff’s Office Minneola District has received the South Lake Chamber of Commerce Public Service Award for its outstanding community work.
The coveted Public Service Award is to honor the dedicated men and women who give unwavering commitment to the residents of the areas they serve.
At the SLCC breakfast July 20, Haaris Kahn, of Computer Business Consultants, said: “Under the exceptional leadership of Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell and his remarkable team, Minneola has flourished.
“Through their tireless efforts, Minneola has consistently achieved the distinction of being one of the top ten safest cities in the state and has proudly held the title of the safest city in Lake County on multiple occasions.”
Kahn also said that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has fostered a sense of trust and unity throughout the community that has built strong relationships and promoted crime-solving efforts.
Sheriff Grinnell accepted the award on behalf of his team.
“It is an honor to accept the Public Service Award on behalf of our team assigned to Minneola District,” Sheriff Grinnell said.
“This group of professionals serves the citizens of Minneola with tremendous commitment and dedication. We are blessed with a community who is engaged and partners with us to serve, support and safeguard our quality of life.”
The South Lake Chamber of Commerce is located at 620 W Montrose Street in Clermont. Call 352-394-4191 for more details or visit www.SouthLakeChamber-FL.com