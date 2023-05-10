Supporters of The Animal League enjoyed unlimited beer, wine and beverages at the charity’s latest fundraiser which raised more than $1700 for shelter dogs.
The third Sip and Suds event, held at Lil’ Anthony’s Pizza in Minneola, featured a meal and drinks and a special performance from local singer Rob Nichols.
Attendees played a 50/50 raffle and bought tickets to win raffle baskets donated by South Lake County businesses and shop vendors.
The event was organized by animal lovers Pam Serviss, a Minneola city council member and Minneola’s Vice Mayor Debbie Flinn, along with volunteers.
The Animal League, formerly The South Lake Animal League, has been a rescue since 1988 with a mission to enhance the lives of animals and people in local communities through education, awareness and compassion
Event coordinator Deb Munini Schwartz said that supporters from all over the community attended the event to make it a huge success, so much so that there will be another next year.
“We were very happy with how much money we raised,” Munini Schwartz said. “Everyone had a great time for such a good cause. More animals than ever need adopting, and it’s only with the support of the community that we can do what we do, so we are extremely grateful for the support.”
You can find more information on The Animal League, which is located at 4648 Baptist Island Road, Groveland, by visiting http://theanimalleague.org.
The Animal League also has a thrift shop at 770 W. Montrose Street, Clermont, where they will gladly accepted donations.