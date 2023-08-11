Graduates from South Lake High School’s Class of 2013 are organizing a 10-year reunion party.
Everyone from that class is welcome to attend to meet-up with old friends, share stories and reminisce about school days gone by.
There will be an open bar, food, a DJ with throwback music, a slideshow, and fun games. Dress code is semi-formal.
Organizers are asking for old class photos and videos, and also business cards to help spread the word of attendees’ businesses.
The event takes place at Gabby’s Banquet and Event Facility, 699 Hwy 27, Clermont on Saturday September 23 from 7.30pm-1am. Tickets cost $100 per couple and $60 for singles.
For more information, go to Facebook and search South Lake Seniors 2013, or contact Lauren Bouchard at laurenbouchard@gmail.com.