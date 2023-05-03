Summer camp is a rite of passage for many children. Each year, campers of all ages head off to nearby recreation centers or travel to rural areas to claim their cabins and bunks. Here’s a deep look at some of the statistics surrounding summer camps.
1,467: The number of day camps in the United States run by the YMCA. - YMCA
$3.91 billion: The peak market size of the summer camp sector in the United States in 2019, before stay-at-home-restrictions affected statistics in subsequent years. -Statista
14 million: The average number of American summer camp registrants each year. - American Camp Association
1 week: The most popular session length for summer camp, although the majority of independent camp operators offer four-, six- and eight-week sessions. - American Camp Association
50: The percentage of respondents whose camps charge $1,000 or more per session, with most programs costing between $1,000 and $1,500. - CampMinder
58 to 63: The percentage of female staff members at overnight and day camps, respectively. - American Camp Association
200 to 300: The average number of campers served each session. - CampMinder
7 in 10: The number of camps that run 10 or more different programs. - CampMinder
79: The percentage of camps that maintain a screen-free environment. - CampMinder