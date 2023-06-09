During the summer months, it’s not uncommon for a child to go hungry when they aren’t at school to eat breakfast and lunch.
In Florida, more than 22.7% of kids live in ‘food insecure homes’ and that problem could be even worse during the long, summer vacation.
To try to bridge the gap while school is out, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has set-up Summer BreakSpots where kids 18 and under can get free meals.
Summer BreakSpots are located at several different schools, non-profit organizations or parks and libraries.
In South Lake, there are several BreakSpots to choose from. All provide a nutritious, balanced breakfast and lunch Monday-Thursday unless otherwise stated.
- East Ridge High School, 1332 Excalibur Road, Clermont. Breakfast – 8.30-9am; lunch – 12.25-12.55pm. Tel: 352-242-2080.
- East Ridge Middle School 13201 Excalibur Road, Clermont. Breakfast – 8.30-9am; lunch – 12.25-12.55pm. Tel: 352 536-8020.,
- Cypress Ridge School, 350 East Avenue, Clermont. Breakfast - 8-9am; lunch - 11.30-1pm. Call 352-394-7651 for more details.
- South Lake Club, 3700 S Hwy 27, Clermont. Lunch – 11-1pm Monday to Friday; Snack – 3-4pm on select days. Call 352-394-9840
- Minneola Elementary School, 300 E Pearl St, Minneola. Breakfast – 8-9am; lunch – 11-12pm five days a week. Tel: 352-394-2600 xt 5043
- Grassy Lake Elementary School, 15636 Education Avenue, Minneola. Breakfast – 8-9am; lunch – 11.30-1pm five days a week. Tel: 352-242-0395.
- Elese Tomlin Community Center, 204 Gasdson Street, Groveland. Breakfast - 10-11am; lunch - 1.30-2.30pm. Tel: 352-348-4005.
- South Lake High School, 15600 Silver Eagle Road, Groveland. Breakfast - 8-8.30am; lunch 11.30-12.1230pm. Tel: 352-394-2100 xt 5414.
- Mascotte Elementary School, 460 Midway Avenue, Mascotte. Breakfast - 8-8.30am; lunch 11.30-12pm. Tel: 407-625-4082
For more information, visit www.summerbreakspot.org or dial 2-1-1. You can also text FOODFL to 304-304.