Taco lovers unite!
The inaugural Clermont Taco and Margarita Festival has been approved by the city council for May 4 and 5 2024.
Although planning is in its early stages, organizers are promising great foods, amazing drinks and even a taco eating competition, plus a kids zone, entertainment and vendors.
The festival will be held at Clermont’s Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street with special VIP tickets costing $50 or free general admission.
For more information, visit the Facebook page, Clermont Taco and Margarita Festival 2024.