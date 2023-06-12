The Kiwanis Club of Clermont is hosting a fundraiser on July 8th to benefit the Neighborhood Center of South Lake County’s children’s summer feeding program.
A taco fiesta buffet takes place from 12:00 to 3:00 at the Green Valley Country Club, 14601 Green Valley Blvd, Clermont.
There's still time to become a sponsor of the 'Taco 'Bout a Fundraiser’ event.
Register as a sponsor for $250 (comes with 6 event tickets) and/or purchase a ticket to attend for $20 ($22 online): https://k01485.site.kiwanis.org/tacos/
Thank you to sponsors Read to Sydney, Chicago Joe and Whitehouse & Cooper, PLLC!