Project Scholars, the parent organization and host of Clermont’s popular Pig on the Pond Community Festival, has announced the four South Lake County students who have won this year’s scholarships.
Each high school graduate will receive up to $10,000 in scholarships, which equates to $2,500 for each year they attend college.
Student Moriah Langford is graduating from East Ridge High School and she plans to attend Liberty University to major in aviation technology with her goal to become a pilot.
Lindi Petty from Groveland is graduating from South Lake High School. She plans to attend Valencia College to study for a major in radiology technology to begin her journey to become a specialist in general and cardiac radiology.
Ma’at Mosley-White is also graduating from East Ridge High School. The Clermont senior will be attending the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) where she plans to major in economics with a minor in business. She hopes to become a business and civil lawyer.
Gia-Marie Tim is graduating from Lake Minneola High School. She plans to attend Florida State University with a major in corporate finance and a minor in military sciences. Her goal is to enlist in the United States Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps.
“We are extremely proud of these outstanding students who have worked hard to earn these scholarships,” said Project Scholars President Paul Rountree. “They are not only exceptional scholars; they are also leaders who have shown a willingness to give back to their community. We are honored to help play a role in nurturing their dreams through helping to fund their college education.”
More than 100 students applied for scholarships, which are funded by the Pig on the Pond Community Festival and local sponsors. The event will be held on October 13-15 this fall at Waterfront Park.
You can learn more details about the scholarships at www.ourprojectscholars.org or visit www.pigonthepond.org for all the information on the festival.