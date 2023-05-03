Members of the South Lake Non-Profit Think Tank recently held a meeting to talk about the ways in which local non-profit charitable and community organizations can work together.
South Lake Non-Profit Think Tank was launched in 2020 by Otis and Sandra Taylor to unify local charitable and community groups and create solutions to help improve the services they offer.
Otis Taylor said: “The Think Tank was established with two primary functions. First, to create a place where local non-profits can come together to learn best practices from each other and to come up with innovative solutions for operating and funding a successful non-profit.
“Secondly, SLNPTT serves as a help directory for the local community seeking assistance.”
At the event, Clermont Chief of Police Chuck Broadway gave a powerful presentation about how all non-profits can work together to make a better impact in the community.
He shared an update on the many programs that have been introduced by his team to help keep citizens safe and secure including a stronger Mobile Crisis Response Unit, improved traffic units, five K-9 dogs for drug and nitrate investigations and a new crisis intervention training program for mental and behavioral challenges.
Local congressman Daniel Webster, who also attended the event, said: “We appreciate all of the non-profits for giving so much back to our community throughout the year.”
To learn more about South Lake Non-profit Think Tank, visit www.slthinktank.org