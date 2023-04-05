This week in our American history, we’ll take a look into the life of our 13th U.S. president, Millard Fillmore.
Millard Fillmore was one of five “accidental” presidents, and I can’t help but wonder about the significance of him being our 13th president. He was born Jan. 7, 1800, in a log cabin in New York, the second of eight children. During his childhood, his family endured severe poverty and he had no formal education. At the age of 14, he became an apprentice to a clothmaker and later worked in a factory.
A new school opened in his area, and seeking to better himself, he bought a share in a circulating library and read all the books he could. While he attended the one-room school, he met and fell in love with his redheaded teacher, Abigail Powers. They were married Feb. 5, 1826. and had two children: Millard Powers Fillmore and Mary Abigail Fillmore.
Fillmore became a teacher as he studied law and was admitted to the New York State bar in 1823. Nine years later, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and served four terms. He was the vice president under Zachary Taylor.
One hot July 4, President Taylor attended festivities and became ill after drinking cold milk with cherries. When Fillmore learned of the seriousness of the president’s condition, he joined cabinet members in a vigil outside Taylor’s bedroom. The following morning, Taylor died and Fillmore was sworn in as the 13th president.
In his first presidential message, he said he became president only “by a painful dispensation of Divine Providence.” He was in office 1850–1853.
Here’s a strange fact: During Fillmore’s term there were 18 men in his cabinet. By 1873, all but four of them died.
Fillmore once fought a fire at the Library of Congress and later signed a bill to fund the replacement of all the books that were destroyed. He was known to carry a dictionary with him to improve his vocabulary. As president, he and his wife founded the first permanent White House library. Abigail Fillmore had a lifelong appreciation for literature and refused to live in a house without books.
During Fillmore’s presidency, California joined the United States and his wife had the first “running water bathtub” installed in the White House. He was the last president who was neither a Democrat or a Republican.
During President Franklin Pierce’s inauguration in 1853, Abigail Fillmore caught pneumonia and later died. Tragedy struck again the following year, when Fillmore’s only daughter, Mary, died of cholera. When Fillmore lost his campaign for re-election, he spent the rest of his life partaking in community projects.
History hasn’t been kind to Millard Fillmore. When historians rank the U.S. presidents in order of greatness, he appears near the bottom of the list. However, from his humble and impoverished beginnings, he taught himself to read, served in public office and even achieved the highest office in America. On March 8, 1874, he suffered a stroke and died. He was 74 years old. He once said, “It is better to wear out than to rust out.”
The Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution invites anyone interested in pursuing membership to email me at spooker15@aol.com.