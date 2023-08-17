The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Inspector General Department recently underwent a Quality Assessment Review conducted by the Association of Local Government Auditors (ALGA), earning the highest rating possible.
The assessment, the first for the department, was performed by external reviewers to evaluate the quality control system in place and compliance with standards established by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). The intensive review included examination of policies, procedures, risk assessments and overall quality of work.
“Earning the highest rating in every category on the assessment shows that our team of professionals is adhering to internationally recognized standards in the industry,” said Gary Cooney, Lake County Clerk and Comptroller. “This achievement demonstrates the proficiency, independence, and ethical conduct of our auditors, and our commitment to offering high-quality, efficient and effective service on behalf of our residents.”
The Inspector General Department, under the authority of the Clerk, conducts all audits in accordance with International Standards for the Professional Practice of Internal Auditing and the Code of Ethics published by the IIA. The department assists the Board of County Commissioners and departments within the Clerk’s Office with ensuring internal control systems are robust, risk management is effective and governance processes are well-aligned.
Other duties performed by the department include auditing the verified inventory and accountings filed by guardians of property, and reviewing and investigating fraud, waste, and abuse claims made against the county.
For more information or to access the external review, visit https://www.lakecountyclerk.org/internal_audit/quality_assessment.aspx.