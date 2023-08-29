August 30 is National Grief Awareness Day, a day dedicated to anybody who has ever lost a loved one to talk about their feelings and to find help if they are struggling.
Grief is such a complex human emotion. People experience it differently and as such, go through various stages when living with it.
These include denial, anger, bargaining, depression and eventually, acceptance. Some people don’t experience all of these stages, while some do.
Research shows that most people experience a peak in their symptoms at the six-month mark, but regardless of how long, the effects of grief can be enormous.
Grief can affect your physical and emotional health at the same time. You could see weight changes, body pain, insomnia or sleeping for long periods.
Some people develop depression and anxiety and experience loneliness and anger, but there are ways to help navigate grief.
These include:
- Lean on people who care: This could be a friend, a mentor, family member or someone else who you can talk to about your emotions.
- Take care of your physical health: Stay physically active as much as possible, get enough sleep and eat nutritious meals.
- Practice self-care – This includes hobbies, practicing a sport or doing arts and crafts. It could also include relaxation techniques like yoga.
- Try therapy: While this isn’t for everyone, for others therapy can be a lifeline to speak to someone who is non-judgmental and unbiased.
Here in South Lake, there are many resources to help anyone dealing with grief. Here are a few:
- Cornerstone Hospice offers bereavement sessions for all ages. Please email bereavement@cshospice.org or call 352-742-6895
- Grief Share is a religious-based support group. Visit www.griefshare.org to find a local group.
- Celebrate Recovery is a group for helping people deal with life’s struggles, like grief. Email pastor Dawn Carter at celebraterecovery@lh.today
- Journey to Hope based in Maitland has a center for grieving children. Visit www.newhopeforkids.org for more information.