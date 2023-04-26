As a farmer, Banks Helfrich dreamed that one day, he would live almost entirely off the earth.
Helfrich envisioned a life of viable sustainability utilizing air, water, food and shelter so that he could live off the map.
He also had a dream that he would teach other people how to do it for themselves and now his visions have come true.
Every second Saturday of each month, Helfrich opens the gates of his north Clermont farm to the public where they can tour, taste and take-away plant cuttings for free.
“I love the farm!” said Helfrich. “I always wanted to live in the country. Farming is my life-long passion! I live on my farm much like I am playing in my sandbox. I love to invite others over to visit, learn and play in my sandbox!”
Florida native Helfrich grew-up on a small three-acre farm holding with his parents in New Port Richey with cows, pigs, chickens and yellow squash.
A man of many talents, he attended Clown College with the Ringling Brothers Circus before he worked for years at Universal Studios as a Harpo Marx look-alike.
Aside from his career in the entertainment industry, Helfrich longed to live on a farm again. In 2013 he bought seven acres in Clermont where he built a home and installed solar power energy and rainwater recycling.
Since then, he has planted everything from apples and blueberries to bananas, turnips, pineapple, sugar cane, onions, carrots, aloe vera, bamboo and he even has beehives to make his own honey.
Besides living off the earth, Helfrich offers several different Air B&B options which he started after the Covid lockdown. These include a room on the farm for Air B&B guests and spots for fresh air campers.
Tour guests Halli and Sol Glina recently visited from Buffalo, New York. Halli Glina said: “The free tours of Banks’ natural farm were eye-opening. It really is a great example of sustainability and connecting with the land. Banks’ knowledge and enthusiasm were contagious.”
Free Here on the Farm tours, teach, taste and takeaway events are held the second Saturday of every month starting at 9 to 10.30 am.
No registration is needed. Just show-up at 9100 Sams Lake Road, Clermont 34715 with your walking shoes, appetite, curiosity and your buckets to take away some plant cuttings.
Helfrich also offers pre-paid educational tours to groups.
For more information, visit https://bankshelfrich.com or call 407 616 9720. Anyone interested can also email him direct at BanksHelfrich@Gmail.com