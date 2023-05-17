Members of the Friends of Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont are fundraising with a special Travel with Friends tour to San Antonio later this year.
The five-day tour is set for the holiday season in December when the city is at its finest with millions of decorative lights and luminaries along the banks of the San Antonio River.
Discover San Antonio’s gorgeous River Walk and enjoy the sights and sounds of the city’s celebrations which are guaranteed to get you into the holiday spirit.
Some highlights of the tour are the Mission San Jose, established in 1720, the historic Alamo, the Mexican marketplace El Mercado, the German settlement of Fredericksburg and the National Museum of the Pacific War.
Attendees can also choose a visit to the South Texas Heritage Center or a visit to the 33-acre San Antonio Botanical gardens. A highlight of the trip is dinner in the King William Historic District at a restored convent.
This five-day tour, which takes place from November 30-December 4, includes round trip air fare to and from Orlando International airport, hotel transfers, four nights at the Westin Riverwalk Hotel San Antonio, three breakfasts and two dinners.
The transportation to the airport will leave from Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont.
Tour prices are Double $2199; Single $2399. Book by May 30 and save $200 per person!
For more information or to book the tour please call Collette Travel 800-581-8942 and refer to booking #1170338 for this particular tour.
A brochure of the tour is also available at Cooper Memorial Library, Clermont.
Funds raised from this tour will help the Friends of the Library continue to support the Library programs for Children and Adults. Travelers do not need to be a member of the Friends of the Library.