Tuscanooga Baptist Church, located four miles northwest of Mascotte and one of the oldest established congregations in South Lake County, celebrated the Easter weekend with reenactments and worship.
Friday evening began with an Easter Live presentation located on the six-acre field behind the church buildings. Guests were directed to seating under a large tent, where Senior Pastor Casey Ferguson gave a welcome. Attendees then rode flatbed trailers, with hay bales for seating, for a drive around the acreage, stopping at six locations to hear the various narrations detailing the life of Jesus Christ.
Beginning with the Coming of the Magi, the next scene saw Jesus arriving on a donkey as crowds waved palm branches to greet Him. Guests then saw the disciples as they sat with Jesus at the Last Supper. In the next scene, Jesus was seen with His bloody back as He was beaten while crowds shouted “Crucify Him!”
The next scene found Jesus, along with two thieves, hanging on a Cross as Roman guards and people stood nearby. The final scene ended with good news, however, revealing an empty tomb as the narration explained that Jesus had risen just as He said He would.
Over 80 people were involved in the event, building the sets, acting, directing traffic, assisting guests in loading/unloading and more.
Sunday morning, while still dark, the large outdoor tent began filling with people who came for the sunrise service. Following music led by the church singers, Assistant Pastor Mike Franklin shared the Easter story to the large crowd.
Cooks and helpers, arriving early, had a delicious breakfast waiting for the estimated 125 people in the church fellowship hall. This was followed by outdoor activities for the children.
Bible study followed at 9:30 a.m. with the worship service beginning at 11 a.m. Following a time of inspirational music, Pastor Ferguson preached a dynamic message of challenge to the overflow crowd of worshipers.