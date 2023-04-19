There’s a lot going on in the coming weeks. Here’s a sampling of upcoming events not highlighted elsewhere in this issue.
April 20
Crystal River Archaeology
Lake County Historic Courthouse, 317 W. Main St., Tavares
Learn about the former residents of Crystal River Archeological State Park, 5:30–7:30 p.m., as guest speaker Nigel Rudolph, public archaeology coordinator for Florida Public Archaeology Network in Crystal River, shares insights and information on the ancient cultures. Call 352-343-9890, email lakecounty1887@yahoo.com or visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org.
April 21–30
Seussical the Musical
Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont
The Moonlight Players’ production features favorite Dr. Seuss characters in a fantastical musical extravaganza. Show dates are April 21– 23 and April 28–30, with showtimes Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Visit https://clermontperformingarts.com/seussical.
April 24
Friends of the Library Opera Club Presents Amadeus
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont
Attendees will watch and discuss the opera as part of this ongoing educational series, 1:45 p.m. in Room 108.
EVTOL Technology Explained
At the latest Men’s Club of Kings Ridge meeting, guest speaker Sean Borman, CEO of Aeroauto, will discuss electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) technology. If not a member of the men’s club and interested in this specific function, call Forrest Coleman at 352-394-2385.
April 27
Ribbon Cutting
Florida Cancer Specialists, 1340 N. Hancock Rd., Clermont
The South Lake Chamber of Commerce will be at the event, 4:30 p.m.
October Mountain Washtub Band
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont
As a part of the Cooper Concert Series, the band, led by Don and Cookie Polly, will perform, 5:30 p.m. Enjoy country, folk, pop and gospel tunes
April 28–30
Leesburg Bikefest
Concerts will include Buckcherry on Friday, Warrant on Saturday and Whey Jennings on Sunday. Also, the Full Throttle Bike Show will be a must for motorcycle enthusiasts and vendors will have everything from motorcycle accessories and parts to apparel, leather goods and more. Events will be held at multiple locations. Visit www.LeesburgBikefest.com.
April 29
Awareness, Education and Opportunities to Partner
Clermont First Baptist Church, 2751 Hartwood Marsh Rd., Clermont
Hosted by Courageous and Free, the program will present information on human trafficking, 2–4 p.m.
May 3
Family History Research
Cooper Memorial Library, Room 221,
2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont
This class will cover the various types of obituary notices and their genealogy value. The phases of the US Naturalization Process will be explored and their connection to the U.S. Census, along with Alien Files in the Natural Archives Database, the history of U.S. visas needed/used by ancestors, 1–3 p.m. Presented by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society. Visit https://pastfindersslc.org.
May 4
Mary Lincoln
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont
First-person historical presenter and lecturer Valerie Gugala will bring the Civil War-era First Lady to life in a historical performance, 5:30 p.m. Call 352-536-2283 or email robert.rose@mylakelibrary.org.