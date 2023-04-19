There’s a lot going on in the coming weeks. Here’s a sampling of upcoming events not highlighted elsewhere in this issue.

April 20

Crystal River Archaeology

Lake County Historic Courthouse, 317 W. Main St., Tavares

Learn about the former residents of Crystal River Archeological State Park, 5:30–7:30 p.m., as guest speaker Nigel Rudolph, public archaeology coordinator for Florida Public Archaeology Network in Crystal River, shares insights and information on the ancient cultures. Call 352-343-9890, email lakecounty1887@yahoo.com or visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

April 21–30

Seussical the Musical

Clermont Performing Arts Center, 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont

The Moonlight Players’ production features favorite Dr. Seuss characters in a fantastical musical extravaganza. Show dates are April 21– 23 and April 28–30, with showtimes Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Visit https://clermontperformingarts.com/seussical.

April 24

Friends of the Library Opera Club Presents Amadeus

Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont

Attendees will watch and discuss the opera as part of this ongoing educational series, 1:45 p.m. in Room 108.

EVTOL Technology Explained

At the latest Men’s Club of Kings Ridge meeting, guest speaker Sean Borman, CEO of Aeroauto, will discuss electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) technology. If not a member of the men’s club and interested in this specific function, call Forrest Coleman at 352-394-2385.

April 27

Ribbon Cutting  

Florida Cancer Specialists, 1340 N. Hancock Rd., Clermont

The South Lake Chamber of Commerce will be at the event, 4:30 p.m.

October Mountain Washtub Band

Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont

As a part of the Cooper Concert Series, the band, led by Don and Cookie Polly, will perform, 5:30 p.m. Enjoy country, folk, pop and gospel tunes

April 28–30

Leesburg Bikefest

Concerts will include Buckcherry on Friday, Warrant on Saturday and Whey Jennings on Sunday. Also, the Full Throttle Bike Show will be a must for motorcycle enthusiasts and vendors will have everything from motorcycle accessories and parts to apparel, leather goods and more. Events will be held at multiple locations. Visit www.LeesburgBikefest.com.

April 29

Awareness, Education and Opportunities to Partner

Clermont First Baptist Church, 2751 Hartwood Marsh Rd., Clermont

Hosted by Courageous and Free, the program will present information on human trafficking, 2–4 p.m.

May 3

Family History Research  

Cooper Memorial Library, Room 221,

2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont

This class will cover the various types of obituary notices and their genealogy value. The phases of the US Naturalization Process will be explored and their connection to the U.S. Census, along with Alien Files in the Natural Archives Database, the history of U.S. visas needed/used by ancestors, 1–3 p.m. Presented by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society. Visit https://pastfindersslc.org.

May 4

Mary Lincoln

Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont

First-person historical presenter and lecturer Valerie Gugala will bring the Civil War-era First Lady to life in a historical performance, 5:30 p.m. Call 352-536-2283 or email robert.rose@mylakelibrary.org.

