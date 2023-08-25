Students are invited to enter two national scholarship essay writing competitions hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization.
This year’s The Patriot’s Pen contest theme is ‘How are you inspired by America?’ Judges are looking for essays that show knowledge of the theme in an easy-to-understand format.
It is open to 6, 7 and 8 graders who can enter to win a top prize of $5,000. The deadline for this competition is October 31 2023.
The theme for this year’s Voice of Democracy patriotic audio essay contest is ‘What are the greatest attributes of our Democracy?”
Students enrolled in grades 9-12 are eligible to enter with a top scholarship award of $35,000 awarded to the winner. The deadline for entries in October 31.
For more information on both scholarships, please contact Clermont’s VFW Bob Farrell on 352-250-2052 or Stanley Lay on 352-277-6980. You can also visit www.vfw.org.