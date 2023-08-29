August 30 is National Grief Awareness Day, a day dedicated to anybody who has ever lost a loved one to talk about their feelings and to find help if they are struggling. News Leader Editor Sharon Keeble lost her husband Dave less than a year ago – here is her honest experience of navigating the complicated grief journey.
Before my husband Dave passed away in November of last year, I thought I was prepared for his death.
He had been dying from the horrific neurological illness Lou Gehrig’s Disease, also known as ALS, for five, long years.
I’d read about anticipatory grief, where you grieve your loved one before they die and I felt certain that as I had experienced this, life ‘after death’ would be easier.
I was wrong. During the past nine months, I’ve learned that grief is individual. It hits you like a gut punch when you least expect it, and it physically and mentally hurts in ways you could never imagine.
Grief is one of the oldest feelings that we as humans have ever experienced. You can’t avoid it because at some point in your life, you will feel the deep, consuming sadness of losing a loved one.
August 30 is National Grief Awareness Day, and it is dedicated to raising awareness of the many ways in which individuals cope with loss and to encourage open communication on bereavement.
After Dave died at the untimely age of just 50 years old, I did not talk about my personal feelings much at all. I focused on our daughters Emily, now 23, Molly, 22 and Faith, 15 because I felt that they needed all my attention.
I was crushed that they had to live without their dad, so I pushed my own feelings aside. I only let them out when I was alone in bed at night, or in the car listening to music and I allowed the tears to flow.
Had I followed the advice that is given by grief counselors, I would have focused on myself more so that I could come to terms with what happened. I would have talked about losing my husband of 24 years and what it really meant, but I didn’t.
Instead, I dyed my blonde hair dark brown a couple of months after he passed away. I had it cut a little shorter and styled differently. At the time, it felt good, like a new start in a world without Dave.
I threw myself into my work as an author and a freelance journalist, and then I got my job as Editor of the News Leader which meant even less time to grieve. Admittedly, I often felt guilty that I wasn’t thinking about Dave as much, but I told myself that he would be proud that I was carrying on.
When Dave was alive, I would turn him over in his hospital bed and then read for 20 minutes until I went to sleep. After he passed away, I stopped reading altogether. Instead, I watched TV every night because I couldn’t bear to be lonely in our big, king-sized bed and I guess, my favorite shows kept me company.
I still don’t think I have allowed myself to grieve properly, even now, although grief counselors also tell you that it can take up to a year or more to pick-up the pieces and start to properly live again after a death, particularly when it’s a close family member.
I’m lucky in that I am surrounded by the most wonderful friends who are family to me. They make sure I’m never alone unless I want to be and that me and the girls are always included in plans just like we always were when Dave was alive. That means the world and they have helped me in more ways that they will ever know.
Looking back on the past nine months, I’ve learned so much. More than anything, I’ve realized that grief is a personal journey – my daughters have all grieved in such different ways and they are at different crossroads that only time can tell what happens next.
I’ve learned that grief can make you do things you might otherwise think twice about doing – like dying your hair a completely different color! It can make you angry and desperately sad, all at the same time. Grief can make you feel as if a piece of your heart has been ripped out and you will never be the same again.
I don’t believe I will ever be the same person I was before Dave got sick and died, and that’s okay. Losing a spouse is monumental – there’s no way it won’t change you but if I was to give anyone a piece of advice, it would be this.
Allow yourself to feel. Talk about your feelings with family and friends. I’m at a stage now where I can talk about all the many wonderful memories we have shared with so many people and those bring me such happiness. Give yourself time and don’t compare yourself to anyone. It’s YOUR journey – you live it on your own terms.
For help and resources to navigate the grief process, please visit https://healgrief.org.