Even a category 1 hurricane can cause the power to go out. Here’s a list of places to call in Lake County to report utility outages and get updates on when your power might be restored. 

City of Leesburg Electric

2010 Griffin Road

Leesburg, 34788

Customer Service: 352-728-9800

Report outages: 833-223-1313

https://www.leesburgflorida.gov/government/departments/electric/index.php

City of Mount Dora Electric

510 N. Baker St.

Mount Dora, 32757

Customer Service: 352-735-7151

Report outages: 352-735-7141

https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/953/Electric-Utility

Clay Electric Co-op

24950 E. County Road 316

Salt Springs, 32134

Local: 352-685-2111

Customer service: 800-224-4917

Report outages: 888-434-9844

https://www.clayelectric.com/

Duke Energy

Customer service: 800-700-8744

Report outages: 800-228-8485

https://www.duke-energy.com/home

SECO Energy

Report outages: 800-732-6141

https://secoenergy.com/

Eustis Office: 50 West Ardice Avenue, Eustis, 32726

352-357-5600

Groveland Office: 850 Howey Road, Groveland, 34736

352-429-2195

Sumterville Office: 330 S. U.S. Highway 301, Sumterville, 33585

352-793-3801

For water and sewer provider information, contact the local municipality office.

