Even a category 1 hurricane can cause the power to go out. Here’s a list of places to call in Lake County to report utility outages and get updates on when your power might be restored.
City of Leesburg Electric
2010 Griffin Road
Leesburg, 34788
Customer Service: 352-728-9800
Report outages: 833-223-1313
https://www.leesburgflorida.gov/government/departments/electric/index.php
City of Mount Dora Electric
510 N. Baker St.
Mount Dora, 32757
Customer Service: 352-735-7151
Report outages: 352-735-7141
https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/953/Electric-Utility
Clay Electric Co-op
24950 E. County Road 316
Salt Springs, 32134
Local: 352-685-2111
Customer service: 800-224-4917
Report outages: 888-434-9844
Duke Energy
Customer service: 800-700-8744
Report outages: 800-228-8485
https://www.duke-energy.com/home
SECO Energy
Report outages: 800-732-6141
Eustis Office: 50 West Ardice Avenue, Eustis, 32726
352-357-5600
Groveland Office: 850 Howey Road, Groveland, 34736
352-429-2195
Sumterville Office: 330 S. U.S. Highway 301, Sumterville, 33585
352-793-3801
For water and sewer provider information, contact the local municipality office.