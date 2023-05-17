The housing association at Lake Minneola Landings, a small community of 69 homes located at the corner of 12th St and 561S, has started a monthly competition to name the sub-division’s ‘Yard of the Month.’
Home-owner Chris Tomlinson is the first winner of the award after spending many hours laying new grass and planting flowers to attract butterflies.
“I am very happy to receive the award of yard of the month,” Tomlinson said. “I laid new turf, replaced some of the trees and I added pollinator and butterfly attractors.
“It’s so nice that my hard work has been appreciated. It’s my first time owning a house and I wanted to represent the community I live in well. If my yard looks good, I hope it will inspire my neighbors to do the same.”