As our students are enjoying their last few weeks of summer break, Lake County Schools is preparing for its biggest hiring event of the year in hopes of having new employees in place before classes resume on August 10.
Lake County Schools Hiring Day will be held Wednesday July 12 in the Mount Dora High School cafeteria, 700 N. Highland Street, Mount Dora.
The district is looking to fill 82 teacher vacancies – especially math, science, language arts, elementary and special education teachers and 19 open positions for bus drivers, along with the following positions:
Behavioral Analysist BCBA
Mechanic
School counselors
Speech language pathologists
School psychologists
Teacher assistants
Upholster technician
Hiring manager from schools and departments across the districts will interview potential candidates on the spot between 9am-12noon.
Please register at https://app.brazenconnect.com/events/gEnKY?utm_medium=peach+jar&utm_source=peach+jar