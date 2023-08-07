Sweet-toothed families from across South Lake made this year’s Clermont Historical Society’s People’s Choice Dessert Challenge an astounding success.
Despite the rain, hundreds of people came out to taste delicious treats and to tour the Clermont Historic Village buildings.
As everyone arrived, they were each given a special blue ticket to vote for their favorite desserts after they had tried them all.
Local vendors gave out delicious free samples of their baked and frozen products for everyone to sample. Visitors were also allowed to purchase larger full-size products.
First Place honors went to Jacqueline Reyes and her Cookie Queen Team located at 639 8thStreet in the Downtown Clermont Exchange.
Second Place honors were awarded to Stephanie Equsquiza of Sweet vs Sinful also from the Downtown Clermont Exchange.
Third Place was awarded to Grant Delkin and his family team from Owen’s Ice Cream Factory, which recently opened a new location at 3301 Highway 27 near Citrus Tower Boulevard in Clermont.
Runner’s Up Honors went to The Crazy Apron of Clermont, Dee’s Sweet Treats of Groveland and Ritter’s Frozen Custard of Clermont.
Clermont Historic Village offers a unique collection of buildings from Clermont’s past. Each one is filled with fabulous antiquities and memorabilia.
Clermont’s Railroad Depot was built about 1925. The Quonset Hut is a World War II Museum. The Herring Hooks Schoolhouse is a replica of an old Clermont one-room school built in 1881.
The Townsend House was built in 1895 by James and Sallie Townsend, the first black residents to settle in Clermont. The Kern House was built in 1885 and the original Cooper Memorial Library was built in 1914.
The Village Chapel became a welcome addition to the Clermont Historic Village this past year. This is a replica of the original Clermont Grace Chapel from the 1880’s.
Located on the shore of Lake Minneola near Downtown Clermont, the Clermont Historic Village has long been a special gem with plenty of exciting memories and a rich local history to share for every new generation.
It offers a Little Free Library book-sharing exchange, and you can host small special events by renting the Train Depot, the outdoor pavilion and The Village Chapel.
The Clermont Historic Village is a unique partnership between the City of Clermont and the Historical Society. The City of Clermont owns and maintains the beautiful grounds and the buildings. The Historical Society owns all the furnishings and artifacts within the buildings while maintaining the interiors.
The Clermont Historic Village is located at 490 West Avenue, next to Victory Pointe near Downtown Clermont.
The Village is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 PM or for pre-arranged special tours during non-scheduled hours.
Admission is requested for a donation of only $5 per person over 12.
For more information, email the Village Manager at: SLHistoricalSociety@GMail.com, call 352-242-7734 or visit www.ClermontHistoricVillage.org. Follow their updates on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ClermontVillage.