Applications are now being accepted for the “Travis the Tent Writing Competition,” which is being conducted by the Sarah Tirri Children’s Foundation, a Clermont-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
The competition is based on Travis the Tent, an ongoing series of children’s picture books. The competition has been designed so that every child has an opportunity to write their own Travis story in the hopes of winning $500 prize money and the chance to become a published author.
The children receive a template guideline that is easy to follow. The beginning and ending of each story is always the same and the child simply fills in the middle.
The three characters in the book are elementary-age school children and after climbing in their tent, they zip it up and are transported to a strange land where they have a surprising and exciting adventure. Travis the Tent alwaysbrings them safely home again. It is this ‘scaffolding’ that allows a child to focus on what their Strange Land might look like, who lives there, and what happens. The winning entrant’s story will be professionally edited, professionally illustrated, and published free of change and placed for sale on Amazon.
ABOUT THE SARAH TIRRI CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION
The Sarah Tirri Children’s Foundation was created with the intention of raising literacy levels in all children from all walks of life. One of the objectives of the foundation is to encourage an enthusiasm for reading in elementary-age children.
It is our hope that all children might love to read and therefore love to learn. Children who love to learn are statistically destined to do and be more, and the mission of the foundation is to help facilitate a world where children flourish in this way. The Foundation’s first outreach is the Travis the Tent Writing Competition.
Raising literacy in America is its mission. Members want to help build a country where children acquire the necessary skills they need to become flourishing, productive adults.
TO LEARN MORE AND/OR ENTER THE COMPETITION
The foundation is located at 15701 State Road 50, Suite 204, Clermont.
Visit: www.sarahtirrichildrensfoundation.com
Adriane Clare is the Community Outreach Coordinator of the Sarah Tirri Children’s Foundation. She may be reached at Email: kidsliteracynow@gmail.com, or www.sarahtirrichildrensfoundation.com
How Travis the Tent came to be
My middle son, Joey, was given a small, red canvas tent for his fifth birthday. However, there was not a gift label attached, thus I was never able to work out who gave Joey the tent, and I was never able to send a thank you note. The mystery of this mysterious appearance is still a mystery.
Nevertheless, the tent was named Travis and my children got to sleep in it on Fridays nights, taking with them soft toys, flashlights, snacks and juice pouches.
I had always vowed to make sure that my children were read to from a young age, but because I had given birth to three of them in four years, bedtime routines had become somewhat lengthy.
Necessity being the mother of all invention saw to it that I came up with a solution pretty quickly. I would write my own stories and read them aloud to my children together.
Travis was the mechanism that transported the children to a “Strange Land.” In each Strange Land something exciting, or unusual, or scary takes place.
I gave my children a starring role in the stories, integrating their individual personalities, desires and weaknesses. My kids were enthralled, bedtime routines were less lengthy, and I was less of a basket-case.
My oldest son, Charlie, soon began to talk to his friends about his favorite stories at school. He quickly encouraged me to read them aloud in front of the rest of his kindergarten class, which I did, and soon Travis the Tent was the talk of the lunch room.
When I heard a group of first-grade children in the playground talk about the stories and act them out, even though they themselves had never personally seen or read them, I realized that Travis had gone “underground.” I was thrilled, I kept the formula, kept on writing and then one day I published the entire picture book collection.
My daughter was three years old when I began writing my children stories, and not only did she love being read to with her older brothers, her imagination was thoroughly piqued. I was totally surprised at the ease in which she came up with new story concepts, and the enthusiasm in her countenance when she explained them brought the house down.