The Heart of Florida Invitational held Sept. 17 at the Lake Eva Aquatic Center in Haines City was a season kickoff meet for local USA Swimming teams for the 2022-2023 competition year.
The Clermont team was among the nine teams invited.
SLAC took home the team title for the meet, as well as individual high points in the following age groups:
9-10 girls – Ashton Tesmer 11-12 girls – Lyla Conte
13-14 girls – Sidney Stromberg Senior girls – Bella Cone
9-10 boys – Colby Choi 11-12 boys – Jack Reburn
Senior Boys – Mason Williams