The public had more to say than did council members themselves at the Sept. 20 public meeting of the Groveland City Council, starting with Amanda Traywick, chair of the Recreation Advisory Committee, who spoke about the state of progress — actually, lack of progress — regarding Cherry Lake Park.
“I have lived in this community six years. I know for 12 years nothing has been done,” said Traywick. She stated that the money had been spent over the years, with little to nothing to show for it, which was not fair to the people in the neighborhood living near the park. “Please don’t make these people wait.”
She wasn’t through with her admonishments, though.
“It is long past this city should provide beautiful parks,” she said. “We have to do better and we can do better.”
Hers was not the only comment on the status of the park. She was buttressed by Chris Walker, who added similar statements to those Traywick had presented.
“Let’s get on with it,” Walker said. He then asked who made the decision about the design of the park; his question was answered by City Manager Mike Hein.
“When the city accepted the property, it was bound to honoring the design plans,” said Hein.
Before yielding the floor, Walker asked council members had any of them considered selling naming rights to the park.
However, the next round of speakers from the public had only words of praise for the city, starting with Natacha Rivera and her son, Nathan Velazquez. Her 12-year-old son had recently been recognized for accomplishments made possible by programs the city supported.
“Everything you do is done with love,” Rivera said. Both she and her son held up three picture frames. Two of those were Challenged Champions and Heroes award and certificate; the third contained a letter of congratulations signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Others who spoke praised the programs that emanate from the Elese Tomlin Community Center. Taking turns speaking included Linda Cowels, president of Anointed Community Service, who manages the community center, along with LaToya Boney and Katina Evans.
Each of them spoke of the programs made possible by the city’s largess and included examples such as the Christmas programs that enabled children from families of need to have a Christmas filled with presents; planting trees; after-school programs and summer programs; and its own meals-on-wheels efforts.
After those three spoke, Sandra Lee stepped up to the podium. Her comments continued in the same vein. Lee began by stating she had been involved for the past 26 years, and was not limited only to the Black community. She spoke of the love and support received by many children, white and Hispanic, who continually rush up to greet her, admiration and respect that runs deep within them for her.
“I’s just thankful and grateful for that opportunity, Lee said. According to her, the credit went to the community center. She added the center provides a valuable lesson. “The community center helps children how to realize there’s more to them than ‘just now.’”
In other business, with little to no discussions, the city council unanimously (5-0 votes) approved on first readings:
Resolution 2021-54 — accepting a proposal of Sterling National Bank to providing the city with two term loans in order to refinance the 2017 capital improvement note.
Ordinances 2021-29, 2021-36, 2021-40, 2021-35, and 2021-39. These ordinances addressed either comprehensive plan amendments or rezonings.
Under new business, council members, again on a 5-0 vote and with no comments, considered on first reading Ordinance 2021-44: FY 2020-21 Community Redevelopment Agency Budget Amendment. This called for the carrying over from the FY 2019-20 budget, as well as reflected increases in expenditures for 2020-21.