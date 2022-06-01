EDITOR’S NOTE: Dark Horse Stables and its effort to rescue and rehabilitate ailing racehorses from St Thomas, the U.S .Virgin Islands, will be the subject of an upcoming series of investigative articles to be conducted by the News Leader.
Supporters at Dark Horse Stables are hoping that Clermont’s flotilla of boaters will turn out in force at their latest fundraising event to raise crucial cash to help support rescued racehorses.
Kay Plussa, who boards her horse Pride at the Groveland rescue and rehabilitation facility, has organized a free live music concert at her dock on the shores of Lake Minnehaha from 1-3 p.m., Sunday June 5.
An avid boater on the lakes of Clermont, she and her husband Mark have attended several concerts on the water off the back of people’s docks and she’s relying on the boating community for help.
“It’s so important that we continue to raise money for these racehorses who have been rescued from St Thomas by our barn,” said Plussa. “They came with many serious injuries that need ongoing treatment. Several of them are doing well, but we have to keep going with their rehabilitation and that costs a lot of money.
“The boating community in Clermont is like one big family, so I thought a dock concert would be a lot of fun while raising funds for the horses.”
WANT TO GO?
Local singer Tim Hargis, famous in Lake County for his country/1980s vibes, is performing at the free event at Plussa’s dock which backs onto Lake Minnehaha off her house on Bronson Road, Clermont.
There will be Dark Horse T-shirts and other ‘surprise gifts’ available for donations. A silent auction is also planned and the Dark Horse crew will be taking bids on a five night luxury stay in St. Thomas, where the rescued racehorses came from and where other horses remain waiting for enough funds to be raised to bring these to America.
The package includes a vacation in a two-person bedroom with a private adjoining bathroom, full kitchen and laundry room in a beautiful house overlooking the ocean. Also included is a private tour of the area’s beaches, restaurants and shops and a trip to St John’s Island, plus a boat ride to Water Island.
The bidding will start at $700. The winning bidder has to cover his or her own flight costs and spending money.
“The silent auction prize is amazing and is worth thousands of dollars, so we are hoping to get plenty of bids on it,” said Plussa. “We will also be asking for any donations, no matter how small, it all helps.
Plussa is passionate about the rescue effort.
“These horses deserve all the love and care that we can give them. They gave their all to the racing industry and now we have to look after them,” she said. “Everybody is welcome from the boating community to come and enjoy the music, the atmosphere and to share in the cost of the care of these majestic animals.”
If you cannot attend, you can still make a donation provided you have PayPal. The address is triplehranchvi@gmail.com and monies will go towards the care of the racehorses still in St. Thomas.
TO LEARN MORE
Visit the Dark Horse Stables page on Facebook.