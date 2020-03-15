The following children are recognized as Terrific Kids:
Mario Hatzivlassiou, Anyia Richardson, Sarah Nunes, Paige Dobritt, Aurora Cox, Charlie Garcia, Thaiz Rosa-Rodriguez, Joshua Fetters, Addison Abston, Kailanie Mirabal, Iliyana Bojilov-Duffy, Isaac Chery, Darren Revis, Gregory Hayes, Cora Schmidt, Jacob Kelley, Hunter Woodward, Bradley Prince, Katelyn Cisne, Antoine Chowdhury, Aiven Lincoln, Natalie Maurice, Cooper Maddock, Boya Guan, Sofia Krueger, Blake Burgess, Olivia Batts, Emmalina Ventura, Jade Schmidt, Jazlyn Gonzalez, Rachel Vernon, Olivia Shipley, Chase Ruhle, Heston Webb, Kyorna Dunkley, Jack Costa, Leah Paul, Timothy Brunner, Juliana Amaya, Dante Ortiz, Jonathan Depierro, Alexander Reyes, Terell Johnson, Caleb Crafton, Delilah Bucholtz, Lauren Matey, Lyla Young, Anyelina Alvarez-Guzman, Ava Dragon, Sophia Baidoc, Abigail Burklew.
Terrific Kids is an ongoing program sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.