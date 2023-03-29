The Kiwanis Club of Clermont congratulates its March Terrific Kids from Real Life Christian Academy. Students through the 5th grade were recognized with a ceremony acknowledging their accomplishments.
Terrific Kids is a Kiwanis-sponsored program that supports character building and recognizes students for modifying their behavior to become the best of who they are. The program encourages youngsters to become the best version of themselves. Kids determine what being terrific means to them, then develop their own goals and use peer mentoring to hold themselves accountable for the actions they take each week.
“Terrific” is an acronym for Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive and Capable.
Listed alphabetically, students pictured are Ethan Davis, Gabe Fischer, Lucas Fischer, Alexis Forgie, Mateus Franca, Journey Hunt, Abigail Jenkins, Sohn Ivan Knowles, Madison Kort, Noella Moguls, Kayla Ndlovu, Tessa Schumacher and Camilla Silva.