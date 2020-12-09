Dec. 11, Congregation Sinai welcomes the public to a special Chanukah and Friday night Shabbat service, starting at 7:15 p.m.
There will be a Chanukiah candle lighting service that evening at the synagogue, located at 1200 West Broad Street in Groveland, for a limited number of attendees who pre-register to safely attend in person with masks and safe social distancing.
Virtual attendees can tune in live from home, while also lighting their Chanukah candles.
The Sinai Sunday School children will be there to recite the holiday blessings. This will be followed by a series of Chanukah holiday songs with Sunday School children and a special Torah reading. Everyone will be encouraged to eat latkes that night. Chanukah will end on the following Friday, Dec. 18, at sunset.
Sinai will begin their normal Friday night Kabbalat service that final Chanukah night starting at 7:30 p.m., which will include singing some extra prayers and festive songs to usher out this celebratory holiday.
For more information about holiday services, new membership, educational programs, Friday night Shabbat services and special events, call 352-243-5353, email info@congregation-sinai.org and visit www.congregation-sinai.org.