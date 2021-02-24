Congregation Sinai will host their annual Purim Party celebration service virtually this year on Feb. 26, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from Haman as he was planning to kill all of the Jews in the ancient Persian Empire. His plans were foiled by Mordecai and his cousin/adopted daughter, Esther, who had risen to become Queen of Persia. This day of deliverance became a day of celebratory feasting and rejoicing. As recorded in the Book of Esther, it is also known as the “Feast of Lots.”
This combination Kabbalat Shabbat service will be filled with entertaining music and a Megillah reading, according to a news release. To make it a fun and festive occasion, Purim costumes are encouraged. Prizes will be awarded to best adult and children’s costumes. Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, all online participants will be encouraged to celebrate with special Purim festival foods, decorations, their own noisy groggers and a festive party in their own homes.
The virtual event is free and open to the community via computer, tablet or smartphone. To attend, visit https://bit.ly/2ZvZcbf.
For more information, call 352-243-5353, email info@congregation-sinai.org or visit
https://bit.ly/3s9KDGy. Congregation Sinai is located at 1200 West Broad Street, Groveland.