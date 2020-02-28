Congregation Sinai will host their annual Purim Party celebration service starting on Monday, March 9 starting at 6 PM. This brief service will be filled with entertaining music, special foods and a festive party celebration. There will be Purim festival treats, drinks, schpiels, a Megillah reading and groggers for everyone. Feel free to bring your children and dress in costumes. This event is free and open to the entire community.
Purim is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from Haman as he was planning to kill all of the Jews in the ancient Persian Empire. His plans were foiled by Mordecai and his cousin / adopted daughter Esther who had risen to become Queen of Persia. This day of deliverance became a day of celebratory feasting and rejoicing. As recorded in the Book of Esther, it is also known as the ’Feast of Lots’.
Congregation Sinai Services: Congregation Sinai has been serving the Jewish Community of Central Florida since 2003. Joe and Lynn Goldovitz provide unique spiritual leadership. This organization serves as a house of prayer, assembly and study in which the spectrum of Jewish expression is cultivated, protected and nurtured. With student education programs for children, adult education, bible study groups, bar/bat mitzvah study programs and group tours to Israel; they strive to educate adults and children in Judaism’s rich heritage with contemporary significance, while sharing Jewish culture, rituals, traditions and values. They regularly hold Shabbat Services every Friday Night with Torah readings as well as ongoing Bible & Bagel Study Workshops and Healing Services. They also hold many very creative service events for every major Jewish Holiday as well as all celebratory life events like weddings, baby naming and end of life ceremonies. Sinai has a very active Sisterhood and Men’s Club with numerous special events. They also host various women’s outreach programs inviting all area churches.
Sinai’s Commitment To Our Community Service Programs: Congregation Sinai regularly supplies donations of food and supplies for the local schools as well as food and clothing for various charity and relief programs. While the local Jewish Community attends prayer services and special events, they have opened their doors to the entire community, regardless of faith. They hold ongoing food drives for the needy and community outreach interfaith activities to promote understanding among our different cultures. They welcome all with open arms and hearts to their services. They provide a very warm spiritual environment for observance of Jewish holidays, traditions and celebration of our members’ life cycle events.
Join Sinai’s Purim Party & Service! For more information about Sinai’s Monday night Purim Party and service as well as all other holiday services, membership and special events; call: 352-243-5353. Email info@congregation-sinai.org. Visit www.congregation-sinai.org. Congregation Sinai is located at 1200 West Broad Street, Groveland, FL 34736. Affordable Annual Memberships are available.