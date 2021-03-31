A ceremonial Yom HaShoah service will be held by Congregation Sinai in recognition of Holocaust Remembrance Day to remember and honor all of those who perished. This memorial service will be open to the entire community.
The traditional international Holocaust Day of Remembrance is April 7 this year. Congregation Sinai will hold its special service Friday, April 9 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. for a combined virtual Kabbalat Shabbat and Yom HaShoah Service.
Congregation Sinai Spiritual Leader Joe Goldovitz notes, “We must all remain vigilant, so this never happens again to anyone, anywhere in the world. By lighting special 24-hour yellow candles, we will all be able to join the entire worldwide Jewish community. It is our collective obligation to honor the six million Jews and everyone who perished in the Holocaust. Please join our Yom HaShoah Holocaust Memorial Service from your computer, tablet or smartphone.”
Dial in to participate in this service at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/761605517.
Yom HaShoah is a time that is set aside for all Jews, as well as everyone who suffered during the war tragedies, to remember the Holocaust. The name comes from the Hebrew word “Shoah,” which means whirlwind. Yom HaShoah was established as a national holiday in Israel in 1959 by law. Each candle helps to commemorate the past lives of two victims who perished in the concentration camps. Holocaust memorial candles are available for a small donation to Congregation Sinai. Donations will help to offset the costs to Congregation Sinai, allowing their men’s club to make a contribution to the Yad Hashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem.