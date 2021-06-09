Congregation Sinai, located in Groveland, has started to resume safe, socially distanced regular weekly Friday evening Kabbalat Shabbat Services.
It’s also been proactive in responding to the dramatic recent rise in anti-Semitic and hate crimes, according to a recent news release. The temple has installed a state-of-the-art Blueline 360 Active Threat Early Alert System and hardened windows, doors and other protective measures for the safety of their membership. They also developed a close relationship with the Groveland Police Department, to have extra surveillance during temple activities.
“We understand the need to get our lifesaving technology into schools, businesses, government offices, community centers and houses of worship across America in order to change the potential outcome of deadly and destructive mass shootings,” Blueline CEO James Billig said.
Groveland police officers have been trained on the new alert system.
Congregation Sinai is located at 1200 West Broad Street in Groveland. for more information, call 352-243-5353, email info@congregation-sinai.org or visit www.congregation-sinai.org.