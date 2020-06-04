Congregation Sinai in Groveland is offering a series of new online programs for Friday Night Shabbat Services and Saturday Torah studies.
The abbreviated Friday Night Shabbat Services are led online by spiritual leaders Joe and Lynn Goldovitz, with services held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. If you want to light your own Shabbat candles, share prayers, sing songs, offer a kiddush with wine and challah, just prepare to have them ready ahead of time. You may also want to have your Kiddush cups and wine/grape juice ready.
Online Saturday morning Torah study groups are held 10 to 11:30 a.m. each week.
Adult Education and Sunday School Classes for children are also available online. Check the Sinai website at www.congregation-sinai.org for details on all online offerings and how to access them.
For more information, contact Congregation Sinai at 352-243-5353 or info@congregation-sinai.org.