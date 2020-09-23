Congregation Sinai, located in Groveland, offers classes open to the general ublic. Due to the current pandemic, all educational programs are being held virtually. Numerous services and events are free to the community.
Sunday School at Congregation Sinai is available for children and grandchildren of members. Classes meet virtually starting at 11 a.m. on most Sundays throughout the school year. Individual Hebrew instruction is taught on a schedule that works for both children and teachers. Sinai accommodates children from kindergarten to Bar/Bat Mitzvah age and beyond. Subjects taught include Hebrew reading and writing, prayers, Torah instruction, Shabbat and Jewish Holiday practices and traditions.
Adult education is available in various formats. Congregation Sinai offers two four-week and three different ten-week virtual education workshop sessions each year dealing with a wide range of topics. One special session will be on Kabbalah.
Other virtual educational program topics include an introduction to Talmud, Jewish Liturgy Traditions and Practices and more. Adult classes are offered online on Tuesday mornings starting at 10 a.m.
Sinai also offers free weekly Torah study sessions on Saturday mornings starting at 10 a.m. The weekly Torah portion is read and discussed with modern and traditional perspectives. They also occasionally present additional specific topics to be discussed on Sunday afternoons. All Congregation Sinai educational programs are available on a rolling admission basis, so you can start anytime. Saturday morning Torah Study sessions are now free.
Congregation Sinai has been serving the Jewish Community of Central Florida since 2003 and is led by Joe Goldovitz. For more information about educational programs, holiday services, membership, Friday night Shabbat services and special events, contact Congregation Sinai at 352-243-5353 or by emailing info@congregation-sinai.org. Visit www.congregation-sinai.org or its Facebook page for updated information. It is located at 1200 West Broad Street, Groveland.