A special virtual Passover Seder celebration will be held Sunday, March 28, starting at 6 p.m. There will be a brief Passover Haggadah service led by Joe Goldovitz.
Congregation Sinai welcomes all to “join our Passover Seder service and dinner celebration from your computer, tablet or smartphone.”
Seder dinners typically include traditional matzo ball soup, matzoh, charoses, gefilte fish, chopped liver, beef brisket, roast chicken, tzimmes and roast potatoes with favorite hot and cold beverages. For dessert, Congregation Sinai suggests matzoh bark, chocolates, fruit rings and a variety of coconut macaroons.
Sinai will start with a regular Friday evening Kabbalat Shabbat Service that will be virtually broadcast from the synagogue on March 26. On Sunday night, everyone will be invited to use the 30 Minute Seder booklets used in the past. The booklets are also available to be purchased online at https://store.30minuteseder.com.
To participate, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/123854893. The Seder Service will be about 45 minutes.
The Passover Seder is an annual ritual performed by a community or multiple generations of a family. Also known as “Pesach,” the special family Seder dinners help Jews commemorate the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in ancient Egypt. This holiday also celebrates the “Passing Over” of evil forces of destruction, and the sparing of the firstborn of the Israelites on the eve of the Exodus.
Congregation Sinai has been serving the Jewish Community of Central Florida for 19 years. Weekly Friday night Kabbalat services are held virtually, with limited attendance at the synagogue in Groveland, using safe social distancing.
For more information about services, membership and special events, phone 352-243-5353, email info@congregation-sinai.org and visit www.congregation-sinai.org.