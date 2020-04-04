Congregation Sinai helps our community celebrate weekly Sabbath prayers as well as all Jewish holidays with special events and services. Congregation Sinai has been serving the diverse Jewish Community of Central Florida founded 18 years ago in 2003.
Congregation Sinai offers traditional and creative Shabbat services on Friday evenings starting at 7:30 PM with an Oneg as well as short Saturday morning services starting at 10 AM followed by Torah study.
The synagog provides educational programs for children from Kindergarten through 8th grade and adults to share Judaism’s rich heritage and contemporary significance, while also sharing Jewish rituals and values from generation to generation. They offer interesting bible study groups, bar/bat mitzvah study programs with special classes in Torah, Judaica, journeys through Jewish history and the study of Israel.
They strive to educate adults and children in Judaism’s rich heritage with contemporary significance, while sharing Jewish history, culture, rituals, traditions and values. They provide special monthly healing services and recognize all Yizkors. They have a very active men’s club and sisterhood with extra fun celebratory events including a golf tournament as well as local restaurant and theatre fundraisers to help everyone meet and make new friends.
Joe and Lynn Goldovitz provide distinctively unique spiritual leadership with delightful music and song. This organization serves as a house of prayer, assembly and study in which the spectrum of Jewish expression is cultivated, protected and nurtured. They organize occasional group tours to Israel.
Congregation Sinai welcomes you to celebrate all holidays and traditions with Jewish friends! For more information about their Friday night Shabbat services, membership and their special events; visit Congregation Sinai at 1200 West Broad Street, Groveland, FL 34736 at the edge of Clermont. Phone 352-243-5353. Email info@congregation-sinai.org.Visit: www.congregation-sinai.org.